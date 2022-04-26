Raymond James Analysts Give Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) a C$3.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.34.

MOZ opened at C$2.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.22 million and a PE ratio of -74.00. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.18 and a 1-year high of C$3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.93.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

