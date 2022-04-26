Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,304 ($29.37).

RAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($27.66) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($33.07) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.14) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.68) to GBX 2,420 ($30.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

LON RAT traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,070 ($26.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,846.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,900.37. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,426.08 ($18.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,230 ($28.42).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 54 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

