Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $29.08 million and $170,483.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044465 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.35 or 0.07382327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00046372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

