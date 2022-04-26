Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Purchases 43,426 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,426 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 72,846 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 88.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 49,663 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 262,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,601. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.