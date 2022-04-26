Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares during the period. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF comprises about 1.4% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFXF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 630.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

PFXF traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 262,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,601. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $21.98.

