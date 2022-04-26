Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $589,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,007. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

