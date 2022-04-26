Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Acquires 538 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,807,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,760,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,511,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $293.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

