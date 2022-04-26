QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Down 7.7%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.58 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.18). 254,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 199,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.56. The company has a market capitalization of £17.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

QUIZ Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. As of March 31, 2021, it operated through 61 standalone stores and 119 concessions in the United Kingdom; 5 standalone stores and 15 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; three standalone stores in Spain; 76 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

