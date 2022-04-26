QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Down 7.7%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.58 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.18). 254,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 199,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.56. The company has a market capitalization of £17.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.
QUIZ Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)
