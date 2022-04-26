Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.140-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

QGEN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.91. 1,069,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,540. Qiagen has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,994 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after buying an additional 75,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qiagen by 61.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,372,000 after buying an additional 350,613 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Qiagen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Qiagen by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

