Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after buying an additional 430,899 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,522,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Public Storage by 124.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,669,000 after buying an additional 260,249 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Public Storage by 132.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,587,000 after buying an additional 198,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 277,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,043,000 after buying an additional 194,551 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.71.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $397.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $269.55 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

