ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 17,537 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,537 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $172,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

WST opened at $347.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.63 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.73 and a 200 day moving average of $408.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

