ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,576 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $23,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.98. 612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.87. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

