ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 399,747 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 399,747 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $200,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Analog Devices by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,842,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,845,000 after purchasing an additional 308,557 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,559,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices stock opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.