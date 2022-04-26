ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 15,113 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $208,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after buying an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,110,000 after purchasing an additional 327,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,602,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Shares of LIN opened at $312.77 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.93. The firm has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.