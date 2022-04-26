ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $25,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,700,000 after buying an additional 70,874 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after buying an additional 217,095 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 899,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,319,000 after buying an additional 55,899 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 437,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,007,000 after buying an additional 146,928 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,856. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average of $156.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -91.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -91.36%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

