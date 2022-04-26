ProShare Advisors LLC Has $69.07 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,692 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boeing worth $69,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.14.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $172.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.36. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

