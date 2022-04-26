ProShare Advisors LLC Has $42.05 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417,201 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $42,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,595,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,281,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after buying an additional 898,139 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,821,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

