ProShare Advisors LLC Has $208.50 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $208,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $312.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.93. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.