ProShare Advisors LLC Has $178.66 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $178,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.09.

NYSE GWW opened at $485.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.80. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

