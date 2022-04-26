ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,514 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Travelers Companies worth $48,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 501,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,384,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after buying an additional 42,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $174.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.01 and a 200 day moving average of $166.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $1,193,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,749 shares of company stock worth $32,139,481. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

