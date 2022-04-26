ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of RLI worth $23,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RLI by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $115.52. 204,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,119. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $119.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.45.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

