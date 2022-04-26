ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 369.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 529,534 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Intuitive Surgical worth $241,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 205.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.60.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.29 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

