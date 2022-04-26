ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 302,466 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,466 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Pinduoduo worth $54,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nomura downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

PDD opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

