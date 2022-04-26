ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 206,183 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,183 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Intuit worth $355,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,297,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU opened at $440.01 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.95.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

