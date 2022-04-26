ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 148,349 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,587,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,349 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $166,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

