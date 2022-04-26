ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 688,462 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,462 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Texas Instruments worth $367,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.90.

TXN stock opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.91 and a 200 day moving average of $182.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

