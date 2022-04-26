ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 67,483 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of Spire worth $32,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 48,001.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 489,616 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,793,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 870.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 148,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,189,000 after acquiring an additional 143,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Spire by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 519,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.32. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

