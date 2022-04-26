ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 11,677 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $24,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.64.

Shares of ANTM traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $508.89. 6,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,188. The company has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.20 and its 200 day moving average is $450.35.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

