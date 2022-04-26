Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.50.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded down $15.94 on Tuesday, hitting $237.40. 10,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.69 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

