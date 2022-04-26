Profund Advisors LLC Sells 9,175 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises approximately 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $21,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.10. 36,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,886,899. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,434,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,386,625.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,708,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,054 shares of company stock valued at $30,802,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

