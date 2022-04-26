Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,173 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 147.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $399,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,206,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,568 shares of company stock valued at $34,511,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.07. 27,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,273. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.23 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.62.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

