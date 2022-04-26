Profund Advisors LLC Sells 18,136 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,479 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 18,136 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.37.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 417,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,243,584. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

