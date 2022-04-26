Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.38.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $29.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $570.80. 12,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,585. The stock has a market cap of $233.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a one year low of $558.77 and a one year high of $895.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $637.92 and a 200-day moving average of $719.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.