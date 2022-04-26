Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,558 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after buying an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after buying an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $566.26. 10,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,976. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $365.29 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $553.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

