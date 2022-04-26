Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,091 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,129. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM traded down $5.46 on Tuesday, hitting $96.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

