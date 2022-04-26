Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,298.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,958,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $189.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

