Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,010. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

