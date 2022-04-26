Profund Advisors LLC Has $11.80 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 200.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $11.33 on Tuesday, hitting $495.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,266. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $496.76 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $564.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $745.72.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

