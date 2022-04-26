Profund Advisors LLC Buys 589 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of KLA by 13.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,079,000 after acquiring an additional 96,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KLA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 5.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,769,000 after purchasing an additional 160,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in KLA by 69.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.60.

Shares of KLAC traded down $9.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $321.62. 3,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,426. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

