Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after buying an additional 2,452,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 566.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after buying an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 195.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after buying an additional 1,065,858 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $294,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,116,118. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

