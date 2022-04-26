Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,136 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after buying an additional 2,125,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,053,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 341,518 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,686,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10,493.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,736,000 after acquiring an additional 327,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,491. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.00. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.75 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

