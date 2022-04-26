Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 5,705 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,606,258. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $354.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.