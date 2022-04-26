Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,976 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,364,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,294,000 after buying an additional 823,823 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 59,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $68.54. 134,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,132,078. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.