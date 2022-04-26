Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,717 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.31. 87,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,041,831. The firm has a market cap of $483.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $94.45 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.