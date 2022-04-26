Primalbase Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $396.00 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (PBT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be purchased for $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primalbase Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Primalbase Token has a total market cap of $944,529.83 and approximately $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00044446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.22 or 0.07378709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Primalbase Token Profile

Primalbase Token’s genesis date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

Primalbase Token Coin Trading

