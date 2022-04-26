Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Cap of $12.18 Million

Populous (PPT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Populous coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 33% lower against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $12.18 million and approximately $724,814.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

