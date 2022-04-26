Polkastarter (POLS) Price Tops $1.24 on Top Exchanges

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $115.23 million and $8.12 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polkastarter Coin Profile

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,221,432 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

