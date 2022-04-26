Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,019,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,118,354.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. 15,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.