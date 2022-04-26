Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,019,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,118,354.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.
PLYA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. 15,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
