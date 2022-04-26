Pivot Token (PVT) Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $247,311.73 and $72,589.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

