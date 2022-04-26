Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.15.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.27. 10,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

